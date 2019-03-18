Adidas Releases a Color-Changing Sneaker That Reacts to Heat

Adidas Consortium has teamed with U.K.-based retailer End. for an update on the 2018 trail running model, the Terrex Agravic XT. Notably, the new iteration features Thermochromic color-changing technology, designed to let wearers know when they hit their peak performance.
How exactly does it work? Thanks to heat-reflective paneling, the shoe will turn from black to fire red when the wearer’s feet heat up. The shoe also includes a colorful camo print outsole, reflective side stripes and cobranded details throughout.
To optimize trail performance, the latest model offers many features of the original, including a flexible neoprene and mesh upper, plush EVA midsole and Continental rubber outsole for superior grip. It also boasts TPU overlays for structure and support.
The shoe is set to drop on March 30 at Endclothing.com/us and End. retail storefronts for $220. In the meantime, you can enter a raffle now through End. Launches to try to secure you pair before the launch. According to End.’s Instagram, the draw will end on March 23 at 12:01 a.m. GMT.
View this post on Instagram
A trail story for the modern age, we’ve partnered with adidas Consortium to push the boundaries of the trail-aesthetic with the application of Thermochromic technology for 2019. Registration is now open at launches.endclothing.com for the END. x adidas Consortium Terrex Agravic XT ‘Thermochromic’ (£179) – draw closes 23rd March at 00.01 GMT. #adidas
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want More?
Fila Mixes It Up With Disruptor Future Collection
Nike Unveils First Look at Kevin Durant’s Latest Sneaker, the KD12
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Inertia’ Quickly Sold Out, but Here’s How You Can Still Get the Kicks