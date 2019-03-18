Adidas Releases a Color-Changing Sneaker That Reacts to Heat

Adidas Consortium has teamed with U.K.-based retailer End. for an update on the 2018 trail running model, the Terrex Agravic XT. Notably, the new iteration features Thermochromic color-changing technology, designed to let wearers know when they hit their peak performance.

How exactly does it work? Thanks to heat-reflective paneling, the shoe will turn from black to fire red when the wearer’s feet heat up. The shoe also includes a colorful camo print outsole, reflective side stripes and cobranded details throughout.

End. x Adidas Consortium Terrex Agravic TX CREDIT: Adidas

To optimize trail performance, the latest model offers many features of the original, including a flexible neoprene and mesh upper, plush EVA midsole and Continental rubber outsole for superior grip. It also boasts TPU overlays for structure and support.

The shoe is set to drop on March 30 at Endclothing.com/us and End. retail storefronts for $220. In the meantime, you can enter a raffle now through End. Launches to try to secure you pair before the launch. According to End.’s Instagram, the draw will end on March 23 at 12:01 a.m. GMT.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

