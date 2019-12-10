Adidas Celebrates Chinese New Year With Tiger + Floral Embroidery

With the 2020 Chinese New Year still a few weeks away, it looks like Adidas’ yearly celebrations of the Chinese holiday will continue with the release of two special Ultra Boost styles that are arriving much earlier than anticipated.

International retailer Sneakersnstuff has a special iteration of the popular Ultra Boost as well as the recently unveiled Ultra Boost 20 dropping this week. The first of the two is the Ultra Boost DNA, which features a gray-based Primeknit construction that’s elevated with floral graphics on the heel counter. An embroidered tiger crouches the forefoot. Finishing off the look is a black Continental outsole for durability.

The Ultra Boost 20 features a more stealthy color palette with a predominately black Primeknit upper and a matching lacing cage on the sides featuring gold Three Stripes branding. Similar to the first style, floral embroideries appear on the midfoot; they are also printed on the blacked-out Boost midsole and Continental outsole.

Both the “Chinese New Year” Ultra Boost DNA and the Ultra Boost 20 will be released Dec. 15 at select retailers, including at Sneakersnstuff. The styles will retail for $149 and $159, respectively.

