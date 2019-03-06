These New Captain Marvel x Adidas Sneakers Just Broke the Internet

Images from the "Captain Marvel" premiere in Los Angeles, March 4, 2019.

The highly anticipated female-led superhero movie “Captain Marvel” releases in theaters on Friday. And now, so will a shoe inspired by the film.

Jen Bartel, a comic book artist who does work for Marvel, helped design the sneaker and shared the news on her Twitter account yesterday, writing “#JenBartelxAdidas #HigherFurtherFaster #CaptainMarvel.”

The tweet was accompanied by star and shoe emojis and a graphic of Captain Marvel herself with Adidas and ’s logos.

Bartel, who had hinted at the shoe this week on her Twitter page, then shared a video of her opening the box to reveal a sneaker featuring a blue galaxylike base, a red upper, black laces and gold accents along the heel. Other details include the Adidas Three Stripes and the Captain Marvel Hala star.

The teaser scored more than 2,000 comments and 134,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The sneakers drop this Friday, according to her tweet, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

The movie is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), played by Brie Larson. Other cast members include Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening and Gemma Chan.

Brie Larson in a Rodarte gown at the premiere of “Captain Marvel” in Los Angeles, March 4, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gemma Chan wears iridescent metallic pumps at the “Captain Marvel” premiere in Los Angeles, March 4, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Halsey’s Legs Look Super-Long in the Shortest Shorts and Pointy Pumps at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Brie Larson Looks Like a Superhero in a Dramatic Blue Cape and Sandals With an Invisible Trick at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere