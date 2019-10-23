Rapper Pusha T’s New Adidas Sneakers Are Only Available by Playing a Video Game

Nike isn’t the only brand that’s partnering up with a video game company. Adidas announced yesterday that it will be teaming up with Call of Duty and rapper Pusha T to release exclusive Ozweego sneakers.

Known as the “Kingslayer,” the upper boasts a bevy of gray hues that continue onto chunky tooling. Additional details include a special skull graphic printed on both sides of the upper as well as Call of Duty branding printed by the ankle collar. The model draws inspiration from the classic Ozweego ’90s-era running style and is fused with modern design elements for a fresh look.

Only 300 pairs of Pusha T’s limited-edition Call of Duty x Adidas Ozweego “Kingslayer” will be available. To get the shoes, fans will need to purchase the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that’s releasing Friday on various gaming systems (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch) and reach the Officer Rank (level 56) by 11:59 pm PT, Nov. 1 for a chance to win.

After the challenge has been completed, fans are encouraged to register by clicking here.

Want more?

Here’s How the Upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yeezreel’ Will Look on Feet

Kanye West’s Unreleased Yeezy ‘Jail Slides’ for Kids Are Getting Roasted on Twitter

A Brand-New Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Is Reportedly Arriving in 2020