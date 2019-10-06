These Limited-Edition Adidas Sneakers Are Reselling for Nearly $70,000

Fans who managed to cop these kicks have a chance to make a pretty penny.

U.K.-based sneakerheads lined up at an exhibition Friday to grab the Adidas Blackburn Spezial Nightsafe, of which only 160 pairs were made. Collectors camped out on the streets outside a store in Blackburn, Lancashire to grab the shoes.

The kicks were designed by Gary Aspden as part of his Spezial line and feature a special tag with the Nightsafe logo. Proceeds from the initial sales went to Nightsafe, a charity that benefits the homeless. The trainers sold for 100 pounds (or around $125).

Although the shoes were accessibly priced to start with, they’re selling for far more on eBay. The e-commerce marketplace saw bids reached more than 56,000 pounds (almost $69,000) for the sneakers.

While the limited-edition kicks are reselling for tens of thousands of dollars, the regular Adidas Blackburn is available at a more accessible price point. The kick, which has a green suede upper with red stripes and a ridged sole, is selling for around $125 on Adidas’ site.

Though headlines have centered around the limited-edition shoes, there’s also a museum-like component. Items in the Adidas Spezial Blackburn exhibit — such as styles autographed by musicians Noel Gallagher and Ian Brown — are on display through Oct. 20. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

