Adidas Has a New Shoe Inspired By Beer and Bowling

UK-based retailer Size? is set to drop yet another exclusive sneaker release with Adidas Originals tomorrow as part of its ongoing Archive capsule with the sportswear giant including the latest “Beer” Super Kegler.

The latest partnership will tap into the rich history and culture of the Bavarian region in Germany featuring an updated version of the Kegler Super sneaker by paying homage to the state’s rich tradition of beer brewing and drinking. First introduced back in 1979, the model was designed for athletes playing the sport known as Kegeln (a German style of nine-pin bowling).

The Size? exclusive Adidas Originals “Beer” Super Kegler. CREDIT: Size?

The kicks garnered the attention of the many bowlers at the time thanks to its innovative peg system allowing the wearers to adjust the cushioning levels to their preferences by removing individual pegs at the heel. Another functional element is the reinforced suede toe cap for when the athletes drag their toes across the surface.

The Size? exclusive Adidas Originals “Beer” Super Kegler. CREDIT: Size?

The colorway features a deep royal blue on the leather uppers with beige covering the classic 3-Stripes branding on the sides along with the Trefoil logo at the heel. Premium suede panels are on the toe box and mudguard for enhanced durability with the red, white and blue pegs seen on the midsole.

The Size? exclusive Adidas Originals “Beer” Super Kegler. CREDIT: Size?

The Size? x Adidas Originals “Beer” Super Kegler will launch tomorrow exclusively on the Size? previews app and at Size? stores for £85 ($110).

