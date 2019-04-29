Adidas x Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to Drop Two New NMD Hu Sneakers

Alongside the Human Made x Adidas Pharrell Solar Hu collab, Adidas will tap Pharrell Williams’ very own clothing brand Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) to drop two brand new offerings of the popular NMD Hu this week.

First previewed on the Adidas Originals’ Instagram account today, the low-cut lifestyle sneaker will boast BBC’s distinct Digijack pattern that has never been used on footwear until now. Releasing in two contrasting iterations, one of the pairs will feature a green textile Primeknit upper while the other in blue.

According to BBC, the brand was founded with the idea that wealth is of the heart and the mind, not the pocket, which is represented with the words “Heart” and “Mind” embroidered on the midfoot. Additional details include co-branding printed on the shoe’s heel tabs. Capping off the look is the signature white Boost midsole and a hiking-style rubber outsole.

The medial side of the BBC x Adidas Pharrell NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the BBC x Adidas Pharrell NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The back of the BBC x Adidas Pharrell NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

According to the Instagram caption, the green makeup will release exclusively at BBC stores while the blue iteration will arrive on Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists this Friday. Both pairs will retail for $250 each.

This isn’t the first time that Billionaire Boys Club has collaborated with the Three Stripes in drop NMD Hu sneakers. Back in October, the brands dropped an exclusive pair that released in very limited quantities.

