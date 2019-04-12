Adidas Basketball Reimagines Its Stars as Superheroes With Marvel Collection

With their athletic ability and larger-than-life presences, some sports stars are basically real-life superheroes.

Adidas Marvel Harden Vol 3 CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Basketball and Marvel have joined together to highlight this connection through a “Heroes Among Us” collection with five fresh shoe designs. Adidas Basketball has reimagined five of its popular silhouettes with colorways inspired by Marvel characters.

Adidas Marvel N3xt L3v3l CREDIT: Adidas

Further, the German sportswear giant is using its star power to drive sales. Five of the famous NBA and WNBA players on Adidas’ roster have been tapped to promote the collection: James Harden, Damian Lilliard, Candace Parker, Tracy McGrady and John Wall. Each player is drawn in superhero form, with kicks from the collab on their feet.

Adidas Marvel T-Mac 1 CREDIT: Adidas

The full list of kicks includes the Iron Man | Harden Vol. 3, the Black Panther | Dame 4, the Captain America | N3xt L3v3l, the Nick Furry | TMAC 1 and the Captain Marvel | ProVision.

Adidas Marvel Dame5 CREDIT: Adidas

The collection launches on April 26 — with select silhouettes set to make their on-court debut when the NBA playoffs start tomorrow.

Adidas Marvel ProVision CREDIT: Adidas

This isn’t the first team-up between Adidas and Marvel in recent months. The athleticwear company and comic book behemoth partnered in March on Captain Marvel-themed shoes with a galaxylike base, a red upper and gold accents along the heel. The shoes released on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

