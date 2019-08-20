Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea Are Back With Their $1 Shoes the NYPD Shut Down -- Now They Cost More

After their buzzy pop-up with $1 sneakers got shut down by the NYPD, Adidas and Arizona Iced Tea said they’d be back with more styles soon. Now, their second capsule collection has arrived — but don’t expect $1 shoes this time around.

A colorway of the Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea Continental Vulc sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The new Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea range features 10 shoes in total, six iterations of the Continental Vulc sneaker (two exclusively for women) and four colorways of the Adilette slide.

The sneakers are made of nubuck and canvas with a rubber outsole and graphics throughout representing different flavors of Arizona’s teas. Collaborative branding can be found on the tongue and heel tabs of the shoes, and they come in special-edition packaging.

Like the sneakers, the slides take inspiration from four iced tea flavors: Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey; Lemon; Mucho Mango; and Watermelon. Graphic details inspired by the product can be found throughout the sandals, with a collaborative label on the sockliner.

The sneakers retail for $90, while the slides cost $35. Both shoes are slated for international release Sept. 1.

The initial Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea collaboration — which included two takes on the Continental 80 and two variations of the Yung-1 — drummed up plenty of buzz, especially since the kicks were priced at only $1. Fans who lined up outside the streets of the brands’ New York pop-up were ultimately disappointed, however. The massive crowds created a situation the NYPD deemed unsafe, leading the police department to shut operations down before doors even opened.

Below, Stan Smith discusses his eponymous Adidas sneaker.

