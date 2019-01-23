Adidas and Foot Locker Team Up on Tie Dye Print Sneakers Ahead of the Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl 53, and Adidas have announced a partnership that will see new Speedfactory AM4 footwear hit the market before the big game.

The result of the partnership is a new limited-edition running sneaker and cleat, dubbed the AM4ATL (Adidas Made For Atlanta), which is a nod to the city that is hosting the game. The lineup, according to Adidas, was designed to celebrate the different heritages and cultures of players on a given team. The footwear is executed with a bold and eye-catching tie dye print used to represent the “artistic expression of creators uniting to come together as one.”

Both the running sneaker and cleat were built with uppers designed with mid-foot and heel lockdown in mind, the brand’s Torsion system for optimal heel-to-toe transition, digital bonding of the sole to the upper to avoid using glue and an NFC-enabled tongue patch for an exclusive digital experience. The running silhouette features Adidas’ renowned Boost midsole cushioning.

While some players have started wearing the looks as of Monday for NFL Pro Bowl activities in Orlando, Fla., they won’t be available to consumers until Jan. 28.

The Adidas AM4ATL running shoes will retail for $200 and be available via Adidas.com, Footlocker.com, Champssports.com and Eastbay.com. They will also be sold at select Atlanta-area Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores.

The Adidas AM4ATL cleats will also come with a $200 price tag and be sold on Adidas.com.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53, scheduled to take place Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

