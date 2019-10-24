Minnesota Vikings Star Adam Thielen Collaborated on Cleats To Raise Awareness of Children’s Hunger Crisis

Renowned sneaker customizer Dan Gamache, also known as Mache Customs, has teamed up with Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen to create a special pair of cleats that voices an important message.
The Adidas Adizero 8.0 football cleats in red are designed to raise awareness that one in eight children in Minnesota face hunger daily, which is printed on the medial side. Also announced: Thielen is partnering with the Minnesota-based food company Hormel to donate 8,000 cans of Hormel Chili (approximately 6,000 meals) to the local Second Harvest Heartland organization.
“I’m bummed I won’t be able to take the field with my teammates on Thursday,” Thielen told USA Today. “But I’m still very proud to continue my partnership with Hormel Chili. I appreciate them stepping up by donating enough chili for 6,000 meals to give to hungry families in the Twin Cities, even though I won’t be playing.
While Thielen was supposed to wear the cleats during tonight’s game against the Washington Redskins, he has been ruled out because he is battling a hamstring injury he suffered last game. He will, however, wear the cleats during pregame activities.
View this post on Instagram
Special project for tonight’s game with @hormelchili for my guy @athielen19 raising awareness for childhood hunger. Designed these highlighting the “1 in 8” to represent the children who struggle with hunger in Minnesota. Unfortunately Adam isn’t playing, but @hormelfoods still stepped up to donate 8,000 cans of Hormel Chili – equivalent 6,000 meals – to Second Harvest Heartland in the Twin Cities. Always cool to find creative ways to use art to help others in need. #SKOL #brkicks #uniswag #complexkicks #custimcleats #vikings
Want more?
Kanye West’s Next Adidas Yeezy 500 Is Covered in Bright Purple
Rapper Pusha T’s New Adidas Sneakers Are Only Available by Playing a Video Game
LeBron James Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid NBA Stars — Thanks in Large Part to Nike