Minnesota Vikings Star Adam Thielen Collaborated on Cleats To Raise Awareness of Children’s Hunger Crisis

Renowned sneaker customizer Dan Gamache, also known as Mache Customs, has teamed up with Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen to create a special pair of cleats that voices an important message.

The Adidas Adizero 8.0 football cleats in red are designed to raise awareness that one in eight children in Minnesota face hunger daily, which is printed on the medial side. Also announced: Thielen is partnering with the Minnesota-based food company Hormel to donate 8,000 cans of Hormel Chili (approximately 6,000 meals) to the local Second Harvest Heartland organization.

“I’m bummed I won’t be able to take the field with my teammates on Thursday,” Thielen told USA Today. “But I’m still very proud to continue my partnership with Hormel Chili. I appreciate them stepping up by donating enough chili for 6,000 meals to give to hungry families in the Twin Cities, even though I won’t be playing.

While Thielen was supposed to wear the cleats during tonight’s game against the Washington Redskins, he has been ruled out because he is battling a hamstring injury he suffered last game. He will, however, wear the cleats during pregame activities.

Special thanks to @HormelChili and superstar wide receiver @athielen19 for helping feed hungry kids in Minnesota. We'll miss Adam on the field tonight, but we’re so grateful that Hormel has donated 8,000 cans of chili—equivalent to 6,000 meals—to Second Harvest Heartland! https://t.co/NviX4DdLyV — Second Harvest Hrtld (@2harvest) October 24, 2019

