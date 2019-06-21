No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson & More Ballers Celebrate Going Pro in Style

To no one’s surprise, Zion Williamson was the No. 1 NBA Draft pick tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where it was announced that the former Duke forward will join New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson shot to fame in February when the midsole of his Nike PG 2.5 sneaker split on the court in a matchup against North Carolina. He’s yet to sign a shoe deal, but lucrative offers are no doubt in the works.

With plenty of eyes on him, Williamson made certain to look sharp for the big night. The 18-year-old wore a cream-colored shawl-collared tuxedo with a matching button-down shirt by British designer Adrien Sauvage.

Following Zion, Murray State guard Ja Morant got picked by Memphis Grizzlies. “Dream come true! Let’s get to work,” Morant captioned a photo on his Instagram page. He had on a purple pinstripe suit with suede shoes, and watch brand Tissot sponsored him with timepieces to accessorize his look.

New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett to join its roster. The guard/forward stood out in a pink suit with a black dress shirt underneath. Down below he had on studded Christian Louboutin loafers in a dark gray.

RJ Barrett wears a suit by Indochino with Christian Louboutin shoes for NBA Draft 2019. CREDIT: Annie Wermiel/MEGA Detail of RJ Barrett’s Christian Louboutin shoes for NBA Draft 2019. CREDIT: Annie Wermiel/MEGA Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter went to the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth draw. Hunter sparkled in glittery, embellished black loafers with a suit by J.C. Penney (No. 7 pick Coby White also had custom JCPenney). Hunter’s jacket was lined with graphic prints of Philadelphia’s “215” area code.

Completing the top five, Darius Garland was tapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Vanderbilt guard looked chic in head-to-toe cream, which included a kimono and boots all bespoke by Fear of God.

The other athletes stepped up their style game, too. Vibrant patterns, customized jacket linings and no socks with loafers were among the trends.

*UPDATED DRAFT ORDER* 1) Pelicans

2) Grizzlies

3) Knicks

4) Hawks (from Pelicans via Lakers)

5) Cavaliers

6) Timberwolves (from Suns)

7) Bulls

8) Pelicans (from Hawks)

9) Wizards

10) Hawks (from Mavericks) pic.twitter.com/QO4weamaoj — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2019

Results below:

1. New Orleans: Zion Williamson, Duke forward

2. Memphis: Ja Morant, Murray State guard

3. New York: R.J. Barrett, Duke guard/forward

4. Atlanta (from L.A. Lakers via New Orleans): De’Andre Hunter, Virginia forward

5. Cleveland: Darius Garland, Vanderbilt guard

6. Minnesota (from Phoenix): Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech guard

7. Chicago: Coby White, North Carolina guard

8. New Orleans (from Atlanta): Jaxson Hayes, Texas center

9. Washington: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga forward

10. Atlanta (from Dallas): Cam Reddish, Duke forward

11. Phoenix (from Minnesota): Cameron Johnson, North Carolina forward

12. Charlotte: P.J. Washington, Kentucky forward

13. Miami: Tyler Herro, Kentucky guard

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia): Romeo Langford, Indiana guard

15. Detroit: Sekou Doumbouya, French forward

16. Orlando: Chuma Okeke, Auburn forward

17. New Orleans (from Brooklyn via Atlanta): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech guard

18. Indiana: Goga Bitadze, Buducnost center

19. San Antonio: Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana forward

20. Philadelphia (from L.A. Clippers via Memphis, Boston): Matisse Thybulle, Washington forward

21. Memphis (from Oklahoma City): Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga forward

22. Boston: Grant Williams, Tennessee forward

23. Oklahoma City (from Utah via Memphis): Darius Bazley, Cincinnati Princeton forward

24. Phoenix (from Philadelphia via Boston): Ty Jerome, Virginia guard

25. Portland: Nassir Little, North Carolina forward

26. Cleveland (from Houston): Dylan Windler, Belmont forward

27. Brooklyn (from Denver): Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State forward

28. Golden State: Jordan Poole, Michigan guard

29. San Antonio (from Toronto): Keldon Johnson, Kentucky guard

30. Detroit (from Milwaukee)

