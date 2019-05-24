The Best Memorial Day 2019 Sneaker Sales

Signs advertising a sale with 50 percent reductions in at a sneaker shop.

While you’re enjoying the long weekend, don’t forget to take a look at some of the great sales going on.

Just ahead of summer, retailers are offering top brands for less, and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best deals for sneakers to be had this Memorial Day Weekend. Shop them all below.

Asics Tiger

Nab 50% off select styles with code TIGER50.

Barneys

Designers styles from Golden Goose, Alexander Wang and more are up to 50% off.

DTLR

Enjoy up to 50% off select styles.

Eastbay

Score up to 60% off select styles.

eBay

Save 25% on all Adidas footwear and apparel.

Famous Footwear

Shop select styles up to 60% off.

Greats

Take 20% off sitewide with code SUNNY20 through May 27.

Jimmy Jazz

Get an extra 25% off select styles with code BRAVEH.

New Balance

Select styles start as low as $30.

Nike

Save an extra 25% off select sale styles with code SAVE25.

Nordstrom

Tons of sneakers are up to 50% off, from brands like Nike, Vans, Marc Fisher and more.

Shoes.com

Get 25% off styles for men and women with code SPRING25. Hoka One looks made the list.

Shoe Palace

Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code SP20.

Under Armour Outlet

Enjoy an extra 30 percent off select Under Armour outlet gear and orders over $100 with code MAY30.

Urban Outfitters

Take an extra 30% off sale shoes for men and women.

YCMC

Get up to 25% off select styles.

Zappos

Select kicks from Nike, New Balance and more are up to 40% off through May 27.

