Amy Adams Stuns in a Leggy Black Gown and More Celebrities at the 2019 SAG Awards

Awards season is in full swing — and the stars aren’t holding back with their looks at the 25th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Amy Adams made a show-stopping entrance in an all-black ensemble. The star hit the red carpet in a black gown by Celine with a peplum top, sparkly embellishment at the waist and a thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected soaring black ankle-strap sandals by Jimmy Choo that created the illusion of mile-long legs.

Amy Adams CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Adams, who is twice-nominated on the night for roles in “Vice” and “Sharp Objects,” accessorized with sparkly drop earrings and a cocktail ring.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga worked the red carpet in a floor-length white gown with a leggy thigh-high slit by Dior. The singer, who is nominated for “A Star Is Born,” kept her look monochrome, choosing white pumps for footwear.

Lady Gaga CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, show host Megan Mullally — who said she had difficulty getting a designer to dress her for the awards show — wore a floor-length black gown with gold detailing on it. Mullally wore black and gold bangles on her wrist and held a small gold clutch.

Megan Mullally CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Also making a statement was “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Fiona Xie. The star wore a multicolored tulle gown that blew in the wind as she walked the red carpet. Xie completed her look with strappy silver sandals.

Fiona Xie CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Sterling K. Brown was dapper in a classic black tuxedo and dress shoes by Zegna. The actor, who is nominated tonight for his work on “This Is Us,” completed his look with an IWC watch and David Yurman cufflinks.

Sterling K. Brown CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

