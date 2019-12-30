How to Watch the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop for Free

It’s almost time to ring in a New Year — and a new decade. And while we still don’t know exactly what to expect of the 2020s, the year will kick off in a similar way to past ones: with the ball drop.

Since 1907, revelers have descended on Times Square in New York to celebrate the turning of the clock. Although between 1 million and 2 million spectators watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop in person, it’s also broadcast across several networks, and there are free streaming options for those who’ve cut the cord.

Below, find all you’ll need to know to tune into New Year’s Eve festivities — from when they begin to who’s performing.

How to Watch the Ball Drop for Free

Among the several ways to tune into the ball drop, there are ways that are free of charge. We’ve embedded the official Times Square webcast below. Those watching online or via mobile devices can also watch complimentary streams on social media at Times Square’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

How to Watch the Ball Drop on TV

There are several networks that will simulcast the ball drop, with programming beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Below are three channels broadcasting this year — ABC, NBC and Fox — and the hosts and performers on the ball drop specials.

ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

ABC broadcasts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Seacrest will host with help from Lucy Hale in New York, Ciara in Hollywood and Billy Porter in New Orleans.

Ciara has also been tapped to perform, and she’s joining a star-studded lineup that includes Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morisette alongside the “Jagged Little Pill” cast. Also performing are: Dua Lipa, Green Day, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Ava Max, Paula Abdul, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Blanco Brown, Salt-N-Pepa and Shaed.

NBC: New Year’s Eve

NBC’s New Year’s Eve special kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with a break for local news followed by the final countdown from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT. Carson Daly will host live from Times Square alongside Julianne Hough. Stephen “tWitch” Boss of “Ellen” fame will join them as a correspondent.

In addition to a performance from Hough, NBC viewers can look forward to entertainment from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr. and The Struts. Keith Urban will perform live from Nashville, Tenn.

Fox: New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey returns as host for the Fox New Year’s Eve special, which airs from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT (with a break from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.). Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski will co-host with Harvey.

The Killers, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys and Tyga will all perform, with LL Cool J headlining from Times Square. Village People will attempt to set a record on the broadcast for the world’s largest “YMCA” dance.

