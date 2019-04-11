How a Pair of Chanel Pumps Made Katie Couric Feel Financially Independent

Katie Couric took a trip down memory lane when she recounted the story behind her most meaningful pair of shoes for actress Bridget Moynahan’s new book, “Our Shoes, Our Selves.” In the book, Couric is one of 40 influential women who share their inspiring journeys.

“I wrote about a pair of Chanel pumps,” she told FN at Moynahan’s book launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York on Wednesday. “It was really about the fact that when I bought these shoes I felt like I really made it. It was a real expression of my financial independence.”

Couric bought the shoes in 1995 and she still hasn’t been able to give them away.

“I still have them,” she said. “I wore them [for the first time] at a lunch for Queen Rania and I was in Chanel from head to toe. It was an accumulation of my hard work for many, many years.”

Bridget Moynahan and Katie Couric attend the “Our Shoes, Our Selves” By Bridget Moynahan book launch, hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Couric still wears pumps, but has been favoring flats as of late. She said, “I’m pretty frugal but once in a while I buy something I really love.”

