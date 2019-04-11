Bridget Moynahan Blames Connie Britton for Her Love of Christian Louboutins

Bridget Moynahan has a slight bone to pick with actress Connie Britton. At Moynahan’s book launch for “Our Shoes, Our Selves,” the model told FN that Britton was to blame for her love of Christian Louboutin heels.

“The first time I was really struck by a pair of shoes was on Connie Britton at a charity event. I’ve never seen shoes like this before — even though I had modeled for a number of years,” she said on Wednesday night at New York’s Saks Fifth Avenue. “For some reason those shoes on her feet took my breath away, and I was was like, ‘What are those?’ She told me and it kind of ruined my life because I ended up spending too much money on Christian Louboutins over the years.”

Bridget Moynahan at her book signing for “Our Shoes, Our Selves” at Saks Fifth Avenue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Moynahan’s relationship with shoes go beyond beautiful red-bottomed soles.

After attempting to clean out her shoe closet one day, she noticed that she couldn’t get rid of her shoes because of the memories that came with them. Realizing that most women probably have the same feeling, it sparked the idea for her new book, “Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes.”

Moynahan then teamed up with journalist Amanda Benchley and asked 40 accomplished women to recount the memories behind their most meaningful pair of shoes. The book features stories from Bobbi Brown, Danica Patrick, Katie Couric, Misty Copeland and more.

In the book, Moynahan recounted a pair of motorcycle boots that represented a pivotal moment in her life.

“I’ve been going through a very vulnerable time where the paparazzi and [media] were giving me a lot of attention. I wasn’t prepared for that. I became very reclusive and didn’t want to go outside because I always felt violated and just assaulted from that attention. It just made me very sensitive to it all,” she explained. “I got stuck in the Barneys in L.A. because I was trying to hide from the paparazzi and I saw those boots. They sucked me back to my earlier life in New York being confident, going out on the town and just feeling very free. I thought, ‘I need to take that [spirit] back.’ So I bought the boots and that was the start.”

“Our Shoes, Our Selves” is available for purchase now.

