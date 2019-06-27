Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off With Taylor Swift Headlining a Star-Studded Concert

Amazon is hitting all the right notes as anticipation builds for its annual Prime Day, the Black Friday of summer. Its opening act: Taylor Swift.

The 10-time Grammy winner is headlining the e-tail giant’s first Prime Day Concert on July 10 featuring a star-studded roster of talent. Hitmakers Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. are a part of the lineup, and “Glee” actress Jane Lynch will be the night’s host. Prime members will have exclusive access to stream the concert live via Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET and to view on-demand for a limited time.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love.”

The festivities come days before Prime Day on July 15 and 16 — the first time the shopping event will run for 48 hours. Leading up to Prime Day, there will be exclusive offers and deals for members. Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to join Prime and participate in the offerings.

The company has more plans in the works to court new Prime members and reward current subscribers. In April during a Q1 earnings call by CFO Brian Olsavsky, it was announced that Amazon is investing $800 million to speed up Prime’s two-day delivery to one day at no additional charge.

The initiative will add value to the $119 annual Prime membership fee, of which more than 100 million customers enjoy perks like access to its streaming TV and films, music, unlimited reading and exclusive deals, as well as same-day delivery for eligible zip codes. With one-day delivery positioned as the standard for Prime users, Olsavsky believes it can increase consumer spending.

