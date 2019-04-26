Someone is Selling ‘Holy Grass’ From Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella

The internet is a crazy place these days. Here’s the proof: One lucky person can win “holy grass” taken from the lawn of Kanye West’s Easter Sunday church service at Coachella.

Instagram account The Shade Room shared a screenshot on Instagram of an eBay listing for “Kanye West Sunday Service Grass” with an image of a bag of grass with the performance in the background.

They captioned the post: “#Wayment! Which one of y’all is selling #KanyeWest’s Sunday service grass on eBay?! #NotFor65PlusShipping.”

The starting bid was $65 plus shipping, and it climbed to $100. The original bag was sold to the highest bidder, but there are now more for sale closing on May 3.

Users on Twitter are having a field day with the sale. One account tweeted the image and said: “People out here really worshipping Kanye West, $500 for some grass he stood near.”

People out here really worshipping Kanye West, $500 for some grass he stood near 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3p10HJIqaV — Landon (@LandonNuckles) April 26, 2019

Another made a joke about the legitimacy of the grass and said “Imma grab some grass from my yard and say it’s Kanye’s Sunday Service.”

Imma grab some grass from my yard and say it’s Kanye’s Sunday Service. — Samm🌊 (@sammcream) April 25, 2019

Kanye performed this past weekend at Coachella, giving a Sunday church service. The rapper has been putting on these services for friends and family this year, with Coachella being the first official performance for the public.

