How to Watch ‘Rent: Live’ on TV & Livestream

Jonathan Larson’s Tony-winning musical “Rent” is the latest to get the live-TV treatment — and the show’s bound to be big.

The “Rent: Live” cast includes big names such as Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Kiersey Clemons, three stylish celebrities who never fail to impress with their off-duty looks. Jordan Fisher, who appeared alongside Hudgens in “Grease: Live,” also makes an appearance in the show, as well as “Let Me Love You” singer Mario and Broadway actor Brandon Victor Davis.

With such a star-studded cast, the acting and singing in “Rent: Live” is bound to be excellent. But the costumes — designed by Angela Wendt, who outfitted the cast of the original production — are also worth watching out for.

“The biggest change is that there are so many more characters, and now we can also follow timeline,” Wendt explained to Playbill. “There will be new surprises, and you will also see some old friends — that’s all I’m going to say.”

To tune in to the performance on TV, fans can flip to Fox, where the show will air 8-11 p.m. ET on Jan. 26. Those on the West Coast will have to be patient, as the performance will be delayed until 8 p.m. PT.

For fans hoping to watch online, one option is to tune in to Fox.com, where the broadcast will be livestreamed. Without a cable login, Fox allows viewers only 60 minutes of complementary viewing, so don’t bank on Fox.com if you’ve cut the cord.

Otherwise, the show can be watched in full on Hulu if you have a subscription, or on YouTube’s live-TV edition. Both Hulu and YouTube will give you a weeklong free trial of their live-TV offerings.