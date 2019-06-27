Sarah Jessica Parker Solves the Mystery of Carrie Bradshaw’s Mismatched Shoes Nearly 20 Years Later

Television’s greatest fashion mystery is finally solved. In Season 3 of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” Carrie, Miranda and Samantha travel to Los Angeles to escape New York, and in one of the scenes, Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, steps out in a pair of mismatched Christian Louboutin sandals.

Now, this was in 2000, way before the stars started to wear differently styled heels on the red carpet, and it left many viewers puzzled. They were so confused, in fact, that on Wednesday, popular Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex & the City, asked once again why Carrie wore one blue shoe and one pink shoe that day in L.A.

“Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big? Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series,” the user posted.

To much surprise, Parker actually responded.

She wrote, “We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

Parker was referring to the show’s famed costume designer, Patricia Field.

This wasn’t the first time the actress wore mismatched shoes. At the 2016 Met Gala, Parker wore a custom look by Monse for the event, whose theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The look consisted of cropped pants, a simple white tank, a 1700s military-inspired white jacket and a pair of customized shoes from her SJP Collection. The pumps were adorned with two different brooches that came from Parker’s own closet.

