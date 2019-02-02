Everything You Can’t Miss Out On in Las Vegas This Winter

From foodie favorites to fresh acts and exhibits, Las Vegas always has something new for visitors to indulge in. And with the renovation of The Palms Casino Resort, an array of new dining offerings have arrived, including the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse, Mabel’s BBQ and Vetri Cucina. Cardi B is another new addition to the Palms.

The rapper has landed a residency at the hotel’s soon-to-open Kaos nightclub. The reinvention of the Monte Carlo Casino into the Park MGM has also allowed for a December debut of New York favorites such as Eataly and the NoMad. So even if you were just here, there’s already a newly minted hot spot that will leave you hankering for more.

Palate Pleasers: Las Vegas’ newest restaurants and bars offer an array of tempting tastes

Sin City’s newest nightlife experience opened at the Park MGM on New Year’s Eve, bringing all of its speakeasy fun and funk to Las Vegas Boulevard. Hidden behind a two-story record store entrance off the main casino floor, 11,000-square foot ON THE RECORD features three karaoke rooms, a patio space with a double-decker British passenger bus with a bar and DJ booth inside, a living room complete with fireplace, and a hidden vinyl parlor where guest bartenders craft cocktails based on patrons’ musical selections. Park MGM, Ontherecordlv.com

Although hidden away in a strip mall deep in Chinatown, this tiny restaurant will impress diners with its mastery of savory tapas. Be sure to hail the gin and tonic cart for in- fused cocktails and request the oyster menu for a taste of the sea, but definitely don’t exit EDO GASTRO TAPAS & WINE without an order of bikini sandwiches, a pressed delicacy of sobrassada and Mahón cheese. You will also regret miss- ing a taste of Edo’s smoked salmon bruschetta smeared with truffled cream cheese and honey, and delivered in a glass cloche filled with a waft of intoxicating smoke. Finally, the paella ibérico, delivered to your table with a five-minute hourglass, finishes cooking as you fight the urge to dig in. 3400 S. Jones Blvd., Edotapas.com

Between the awe-inspiring views from the 56th floor of the Palms and the award-winning chef from Philadelphia, guests of VETRI CUCINA will find themselves satiated both on a visual and palate-pleasing front. James Beard Award-winner chef Marc Vetri brings his famous almond tortellini and signature sweet onion crepe, as well as house-made pasta, salt-baked fish and dry-aged steak, Westward to the sumptuous delight of Las Vegas diners. By the way, everything, including the flour for bread and pasta, is made from scratch. The Palms Casino Resort, Palms.com/ vetri-cucina.html

Stagecraft: Latest Vegas residencies include the music world’s most popular acts

Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild”

It’s with sweet emotion that Aerosmith heads to Sin City to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Vegas residency. The band’s “Deuces Are Wild” show, named for its 1994 single, will kick off in April at the Park MGM’s Park Theater with a total of 18 shows during April, June and July. The show will feature never-before-seen visuals as well as soundscapes by Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who worked on The Beatles “Love” show by Cirque du Soleil. With “Walk This Way,” “Crazy” and “Dream On” in the offering, you won’t want to miss a thing. Park MGM’s Park Theater, starts April 6.

Lady Antebellum’s “Our Kind of Vegas”

Lookin’ for a good time? Look no further than the latest top-tier country act to play the Las Vegas Strip as Lady Antebellum brings its “Our Kind of Vegas” residency to the Palm’s Pearl Concert Theater. The show, starting Feb. 8 and returning in May and August, derives its title from the band’s 2007 hit “Our Kind of Love.” Other hits concertgoers can expect are “Love Don’t Live Here,” “Need You Now” and “American Honey.” The first country act to headline the Pearl, Lady A will spotlight stripped-down performances featuring songwriters behind the group’s fan-favorite hits. The Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater, starts Feb. 8.

Lady Antebellum. CREDIT: Courtesy image

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

How sweet it is for Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor to bring his greatest hits to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The legendary singer and songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multiplatinum awards for “Sweet Baby James,” “Shower the People” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Kennedy Center Honors, as well as several Grammy Awards, Taylor will be jammin’ with his All-Star Band during a 12-show engagement in April and May. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starts April 17.

Classic Cher

It’s a big helping of classic Cher with a side of Abba for the singer’s updated run in Vegas. The Goddess of Pop will be performing songs from her new album, “Dancing Queen,” during the nine-show residency this March at Park MGM’s Park Theater. Cher’s latest act was designed for Las Vegas and celebrates the Oscar-, Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe Award-winning legend’s 50-year career in music, film and TV, with hits including “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Strong Enough” and “I Got You Babe.” Park MGM’s Park Theater, starts 13.

Who Knew? Museums and exhibits inhabit the quirkier side of Sin City

Cannabition gives the all-sensory experience that surrounds marijuana a whole new meaning. Billing itself as the world’s only immersive cannabis art museum, Cannabition Cannabis Museum is a trip for the marijuana novice as well as the old hand. The museum’s 10,500-square- foot journey into the world of weed offers more than 20 cannabis- inspired art installations, with each room telling a different story about the cannabis plant, from cultivation and harvest to rituals. Selfie-worthy stops include a bed-shaped like a marijuana seed, a glow-in-the-dark tree, the world’s largest glass bong (measuring 24 feet) and dubbed “Bongzilla,” Hunter S. Thompson’s personal 1973 Chevrolet Caprice convertible “Red Shark” and a slide that lands in a pool of foam “nugs.” 450 Fremont Street, Cannabition.com.

Inside Cannabition. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Visiting Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum is not for the faint of heart. So terrifying are some of the approximately 30 rooms at the end of winding hallways and secret passages that visitors are required to sign a waiver stating they understand the risks before entering. As host of the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” series, Bagans has amassed a collection of items that range from creepy to unsettling. Visitors can get up close and personal with the Dybbuk Box, known as the world’s most haunted object, or a vintage wine cabinet inspired by the movie “The Possession,” which is said to house a malicious spirit. There’s also a collection of macabre dolls housed in the mansion’s puppet theater room, paintings by serial killer John Wayne Gacy and artifacts once owned by cult leader Charles Manson. 600 E. Charleston Blvd., Thehauntedmuseum.com

Tagged as a selfie-driven immersive art experience, Pop Vegas is much like New York and San Francisco pop-ups Museum of Ice Cream and Color Factory. Located on the LINQ Promenade, home to the city’s High Roller observation wheel, Pop Vegas is a rotating lineup of changing exhibitions based on pop culture trends. The first theme taking over the space, which opens this month, explores the history and current trends of tattoos. A haven for Instagram and interactivity, the vividly curated space invites visitors to look at, manipulate or pose with large- scale photographs, mannequins and other elements. Pop Vegas will partner with local artists, performers and other personalities to engage in live performances, artist demonstrations, spirit tastings and other interactive experiences. The LINQ Promenade, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Popvegasnow.com