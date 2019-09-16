Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Takes Her Place on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Brinkley’s are keeping it all in the family. After suffering severe injuries during rehearsal, ABC announced today that model and actress Christie Brinkley will be leaving “Dancing with the Stars.” Stepping in, however, is her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

On Thursday night, with only days left to prepare for tonight’s premiere, Brinkley broke her arm, which has since required surgery and is officially keeping her from participating in the competition.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, her 21-year-old daughter — who was on her way to come support her mother in the audience — will take her place as a contestant for the remainder of the season.

“She cries every five minutes over the fact that I’m doing this,” Brinkley-Cook told Good Morning America. “She always calls it the silver lining. We found the silver lining in an terrible situation. And I’m it, I guess.”

With only a short amount of time to learn the routine, she is literally and figuratively following in her mother’s footsteps.

Brinkley posted on Instagram this morning, “Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine, she’s turning me defeat or should I say two left [feet] into her own victory of courage.”

Similar to her mother’s modeling career, Brinkley-Cook’s has taken off since she appeared with her mom and sister in Sports Illustrated’s 2017 Swimsuit Issue, but she’s also very interested in channeling her creativity behind the camera.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who photographed her mother and sister for FN in her first<br />professional cover shoot.

In December, the young model had her first professional photography gig, shooting her mom and sister Alexa Ray Joel for FN. Telling us, “I always loved playing with people and who they are through photography. I’ve been taking photos my entire life.” The trio were also honored with FN’s Style Influencers of the Year award.

(L-R): Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel. CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Christie Brinkley and her daughters. And be sure to tune into “DWTS” tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Want more?

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shares a Heartwarming Story About the Power of Fashion

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Alexa Ray Joel Talk Generational Style & How Fashion Is Empowering

Watch on FN: