Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Takes Her Place on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Brinkley’s are keeping it all in the family. After suffering severe injuries during rehearsal, ABC announced today that model and actress Christie Brinkley will be leaving “Dancing with the Stars.” Stepping in, however, is her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.
On Thursday night, with only days left to prepare for tonight’s premiere, Brinkley broke her arm, which has since required surgery and is officially keeping her from participating in the competition.
Now, in a surprising turn of events, her 21-year-old daughter — who was on her way to come support her mother in the audience — will take her place as a contestant for the remainder of the season.
“She cries every five minutes over the fact that I’m doing this,” Brinkley-Cook told Good Morning America. “She always calls it the silver lining. We found the silver lining in an terrible situation. And I’m it, I guess.”
With only a short amount of time to learn the routine, she is literally and figuratively following in her mother’s footsteps.
Brinkley posted on Instagram this morning, “Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine, she’s turning me defeat or should I say two left [feet] into her own victory of courage.”
View this post on Instagram
Sailor Breezes I n to Save the Day! I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together..Im so sorry! Only something like that cold stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach…I was having a blast ! It was quite literally a crushing disappointment ,i never ever want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and i think this one is solid gold! But first Iwould have to convince Sailor to replace me , (Alexa has commitments in NY including her upcoming Cabaret Show l @cafecarlyle ) But my student/ @imgmodels Sailor would have to overcome serious stage fright! Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should i say two left feat into her own victory of courage! So Ladies and Gents I give you my beautiful Sunflower Sailor Lee. And i think you are all going to have a blast together on this season of @dancingabc ! Sorry for the typos it’s my right arm! And Sailor Thank you for taking a very disappointing turn of events into something very special! you know Showbiz is all about getting a break and I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of @dancingabc #teamsailaV c”est la vie!
Similar to her mother’s modeling career, Brinkley-Cook’s has taken off since she appeared with her mom and sister in Sports Illustrated’s 2017 Swimsuit Issue, but she’s also very interested in channeling her creativity behind the camera.
In December, the young model had her first professional photography gig, shooting her mom and sister Alexa Ray Joel for FN. Telling us, “I always loved playing with people and who they are through photography. I’ve been taking photos my entire life.” The trio were also honored with FN’s Style Influencers of the Year award.
Click through the gallery to see more photos of Christie Brinkley and her daughters. And be sure to tune into “DWTS” tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Want more?
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shares a Heartwarming Story About the Power of Fashion
Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Alexa Ray Joel Talk Generational Style & How Fashion Is Empowering
Watch on FN: