Tony Hawk’s Daughter Is Following in Her Dad’s Skating Footsteps

Tony Hawk has been one of the biggest names in the skateboarding world for the past 30-plus years.But there’s a new name rising on the scene: his daughter, Kadence Clover Hawk.
The proud dad shared a video of his 10-year-old daughter yesterday on Instagram taking her turn at the skatepark. He captioned the post: “My daughter overcoming her fear in real time (wait for it). I might have been more nervous than she was. #vaderdrop(this inspired @alec_beck to do an NBD on the vert ramp 5 minutes later).”
Kadence can be seen timidly standing at the top of a ramp while her father stands off to the side encouraging her to make a move. Tony himself is wearing Riley Hawk 2 from Lakai on his feet, a shoe named after his 26-year-old son who also is a professional skateboarder.
The sneaker retails for $72 and is available online at lakai.com.
