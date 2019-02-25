Tony Hawk’s Daughter Is Following in Her Dad’s Skating Footsteps

Tony Hawk with his daughter, Kadence Clover Hawk (R), at the premiere of "The Lego Batman Movie" in Los Angeles, Feb. 4., 2017.

Tony Hawk has been one of the biggest names in the skateboarding world for the past 30-plus years.But there’s a new name rising on the scene: his daughter, Kadence Clover Hawk.

The proud dad shared a video of his 10-year-old daughter yesterday on Instagram taking her turn at the skatepark. He captioned the post: “My daughter overcoming her fear in real time (wait for it). I might have been more nervous than she was. #vaderdrop(this inspired @alec_beck to do an NBD on the vert ramp 5 minutes later).”

Kadence can be seen timidly standing at the top of a ramp while her father stands off to the side encouraging her to make a move. Tony himself is wearing Riley Hawk 2 from Lakai on his feet, a shoe named after his 26-year-old son who also is a professional skateboarder.

The sneaker retails for $72 and is available online at lakai.com.

