How to Watch 2019 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Free

The Teen Choice Awards celebrates its 20th anniversary with a well-stacked list of nominees and performances all live for the first time in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Hosted by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik, the show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and on the Fox Now app. But before the awards get handed out, there will be a pre-show streaming free at 7 p.m. via Twitter, where you can see all of the red carpet fashion.

Who Are the Nominees & Performers?

The award ceremony includes performances by Bazzi, OneRepublic, Mabel and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.

Among the nods, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are nominated for Choice Male Artist, and “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” for Choice Action Movie.

Lil Nas X and his chart-topping song “Old Town Road” racked up five nominations while “Avengers: Endgame” gained nine total nominations.

Two of the biggest winners of the night have already been announced as well: The Jonas Brothers are receiving the Decade Award and Taylor Swift is taking home the TCA Icon Award.

Tune in to see all the Teen Choice Awards winners and performances at 8 p.m. on Fox.

