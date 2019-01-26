How to Watch the SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free

Awards season is going strong, and next up is the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Thought to be one of the best Academy Awards predictors, the SAGs will be held at 8 p.m. ET — but the fun begins several hours earlier, when the entertainment industry’s brightest stars hit the red carpet in style.

This year’s show is sure to be a hoot, with comedic-actress Megan Mullally, of “Will & Grace” fame, serving as host. Ambassadors for the event are “Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. and “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi. Tom Hanks will be on hand to present Alan Alda with the Life Achievement Award.

The show itself will air live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Fashionable celebrities step out on the red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, and PeopleTV is hosting the official SAGs pre-show. The livestream will be available through several channels: In addition to PeopleTV, the pre-show will air on Tntdrama.com/sag-awards, Sagawards.org, People.com and EW.com.

Fans hoping to watch the red carpet via social media have several options, as well. The pre-show is going to be broadcast on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. New Yorkers can trek out to Times Square to watch the pre-show on the big screen.

https://twitter.com/i/events/951944129725911040

