How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet 2019 Livestream for Free

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live on Monday, Aug. 26 has a lot in store.

The show will be held at the Prudential Center arena in Newark, N.J., at 8 p.m. ET. The evening will be filled with a killer lineup of performances from artists that include Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Lil Nas X. Missy Elliot will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, MTV’s lifetime achievement honor.

Below, we’ve got you covered on all the questions you might have about the ceremony and red carpet.

How to Watch the VMAs

MTV is also offering a new interactive way of watching the VMAs red carpet arrivals on Twitter with a livestream feature called the MTV VMA Stan Cam. The realtime experience will let fans vote on what camera feeds they want to see, including the red carpet, backstage and lobby.

#VMAStanCam is coming at ya Monday on Twitter! 🎥 During the #VMAs, we’ll be polling you on which celebs you want us to livestream in the audience and backstage👀 Who do YOU want to see? And what would you ask them?🌟https://t.co/5DvO699U0v pic.twitter.com/9awqWgzweF — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 23, 2019

During certain moments of the show, MTV will ask folks on Twitter to vote for three celebrities in the audience and livestream their reactions. The VMA Stan Cam is also slated to feature moments with performers backstage during the show.

While you’ll be able to stream the red carpet and more pre-show action live on Twitter, a paid subscription to a service that offers MTV is required to view on MTV.com and MTV’s app.

Who Is Performing?

Taylor Swift rock the house at the award show for the first time in four years. Other stars include Queen Latifah with Wyclef Jean, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers and J Balvin. And of course, Missy Elliot, who will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, is also set to hit the stage Monday night.

Who Is the Host?

Actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will serve as this year’s host. The entertainer’s Netflix stand-up special, “Stay Hungry,” aired this year.

Who Is Nominated?

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift take the lead with 10 nominations each, including for Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Break-through stars like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are also up for awards. The two artists are both nominated for best new artist and video of the year. There are also two new award categories, Best K-pop and video for good.