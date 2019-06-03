How to Watch the 2019 CMT Music Awards Livestream

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are almost here — and country music fans have a lot to look forward to.

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5, from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Many of the most famous country stars are slated to perform, among them Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris. Keith Urban, Kane Brown and the Zac Brown Band will also take to the stage.

On host duty for the second year in the row is Little Big Town, which will also perform at the awards.

To watch the show, head to CMT at 8 p.m. on June 5. Those unable to watch via cable can tune in via the CMT official app, available on both Android and Apple products to those who sign in via a TV provider. The ceremony can additionally be streamed on the CMT website.

But before the show begins, country music lovers can look forward to the red carpet. Underwood is bound to impress with her feminine red carpet style, with other stars like Morris and Kelsea Ballerini also likely to turn heads.

Winners for the CMT Music Awards are chosen by the fans through online voting. Voting is underway through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4 via CMT.com. Video of the Year finalists will be announced the morning of the show; fans can vote on a winner all day long on CMT.com and Twitter.

