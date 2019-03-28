How to Watch the ACM Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Free

Reba McEntire at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018.

Every year, the Academy of Country Music Awards brings together country’s biggest talents for a night filled with awards and performances aplenty.

For this year’s awards show, Nashville’s brightest stars are headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Reba McEntire will play host for the 16th time.

Those of us who couldn’t score a ticket to Vegas can tune into the television broadcast, which airs on Sunday, April 7 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Country music fans won’t want to miss performances from big names like Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson (among many others).

Of course, the night’s also all about the fashion. Lambert never fails to impress with her edgy yet girly looks, while “American Idol” alums Clarkson and Underwood will undoubtedly turn heads with their outfits, too. Coming off a big Grammys win — and with five nominations on the night — Kacey Musgraves is another star to look out for. The “Golden Hour” singer has made a statement with her red carpet style in recent months, revealing a wardrobe filled with fierce dresses featuring standout detailing like tulle and sparkles.

People magazine will have all of the live red carpet coverage streaming for free via social media platforms. Check back here for updates.

Another reason to tune in? Jason Aldean is being honored with the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award, which only five other artists have ever received.

