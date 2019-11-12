Honoree Tory Burch Talks the Role of Men at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Taking home the Visionary honor at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards last night in New York was Tory Burch. The designer has been a leader in the industry with not only her designs, but also through her ability to navigate change. She has also been a longtime proponent for female entrepreneurs having set up her own foundation a decade ago as a vehicle to support the success and sustainability of female-owned small businesses.

But for Burch, it goes beyond women supporting women.

“I have three boys, three step-sons and three brothers. Hearing [people] talk tonight about [men] moving the needle and helping women feeling confident with themselves — that makes me feel empowered,” she told FN on the red carpet. “If I can get men to be part of this conversation, it’s so desperately needed. We all agree. Women have a much tougher time on so many levels, so we need men to help create the change we need.”

Tory Burch in her own collection at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Other honorees included Charlize Theron, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Ava DuVernay, Margaret Atwood and the Women of RAICES.

Charlize Theron wearing Givenchy at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

FN also caught up with “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who has found her own way to empower herself. And it’s easy as posting a photo.

She said, “When you put on an awesome outfit, or even just an above decent outfit, you feel that much better about yourself and your day is that much better.” The author has become known for posting her #OOTD, also known as “Outfit of the Day,” on Instagram, to the point where she launched it as a National Day so the social community can join in on the feel-good act.

Stassi Schroeder at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, wearing vintage Gucci. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

