Sign up for our newsletter today!

Honoree Tory Burch Talks the Role of Men at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Tory Burch Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019
Tory Burch at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Award.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Taking home the Visionary honor at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards last night in New York was Tory Burch. The designer has been a leader in the industry with not only her designs, but also through her ability to navigate change. She has also been a longtime proponent for female entrepreneurs having set up her own foundation a decade ago as a vehicle to support the success and sustainability of female-owned small businesses.

But for Burch, it goes beyond women supporting women.

“I have three boys, three step-sons and three brothers. Hearing [people] talk tonight about [men] moving the needle and helping women feeling confident with themselves — that makes me feel empowered,” she told FN on the red carpet. “If I can get men to be part of this conversation, it’s so desperately needed. We all agree. Women have a much tougher time on so many levels, so we need men to help create the change we need.”

Related

Jaime King Wears Tory Burch Loafers Inspired by the Designer's Dad to Ray-Ban Event in LA

The Top 10 Shoes of New York Fashion Week

Tory Burch's Spring 2020 Collection Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Polka Dots and Pussy Bows

Tory Burch Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Own Collection
Tory Burch in her own collection at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Other honorees included Charlize Theron, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Greta Thunberg, Ava DuVernay, Margaret Atwood and the Women of RAICES.

Charlize Theron Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Givenchy Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325754o
Charlize Theron wearing Givenchy at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

FN also caught up with “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who has found her own way to empower herself. And it’s easy as posting a photo.

She said, “When you put on an awesome outfit, or even just an above decent outfit, you feel that much better about yourself and your day is that much better.” The author has become known for posting her #OOTD, also known as “Outfit of the Day,” on Instagram, to the point where she launched it as a National Day so the social community can join in on the feel-good act.

Stassi SchroederGlamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Gucci, Vintage
Stassi Schroeder at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, wearing vintage Gucci.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Want more?

Exclusive: Tory Burch on Embracing Ambition &amp; Leading a Powerhouse Brand in Disruptive Times

Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons Talk Entrepreneurship and Their Love for Sneakers

Tory Burch’s Spring 2020 Collection Was Inspired by Princess Diana’s Polka Dots and Pussy Bows

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad