How to Watch the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet for Free

Tonight’s the night. Many of the biggest names in entertainment are coming together for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards.

The awards show honors outstanding achievement from multicultural talent in film, television, music, literature and more. The show will air live on TV One at 9 p.m. ET, with the telecast taking place from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. For those who’ve cut the cord, the NAACP will broadcast the full show on its Facebook page.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is this year’s host for the sixth consecutive time. “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama but lost the category to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams. Although criminal charges against Smollett have been dropped, he will not make an appearance tonight.

The biggest honor of the night is the President’s Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements in public service, and this year’s will go to Jay-Z. Former recipients include Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell and Spike Lee.

But the real fun begins with the red carpet, as some of the biggest names of entertainment are slated to appear in their finest attire. With presenters including Lupita Nyong’o, Kerry Washington and John Legend lined up, the fashion is sure to be spectacular.

For those hoping to tune in to just the red carpet, there’s an easy way: Facebook Live. Stylist GooGoo Atkins, actress Angel Laketa Moore and vocalist Mykal Kilgore are hosting a preshow beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The excitement continues tonight! Join us on the NAACP Image Awards Facebook Live for the #ImageAwards50 Red Carpet Live Show! Don’t miss a moment with our special hosts @THEEGooGoo, #AngelLaketaMoore and @mykalkilgore See you at 5:15pm PST! ➡️https://t.co/dYb6wD0SJH pic.twitter.com/gbkf7o2fBK — NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageaward) March 30, 2019

