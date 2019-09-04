Christian Louboutin Gives Emotional Tribute to Diane von Furstenberg & Accepts FIT Couture Council Award

Christian Louboutin kicked off New York Fashion Week today by receiving a big honor — the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion.

In an emotional speech at Lincoln Center, the designer reflected on the humble beginnings of his career — and paid tribute to an old friend who helped kick-start his business, Diane von Furstenberg.

“She’s my godmother, she’s my sister, she’s my travel companion, she’s my oracle, she’s my partner in every crime,” Louboutin told the crowd. “She has always been a radiant of support, emotionally and professionally.”

Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin at the Couture Council Award Luncheon. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Addressing their three-decade-long friendship, Louboutin recalled how he sold his first shoes in the United States from von Furstenberg’s table — before he had an office space of his own.

Related Priyanka Chopra Mixes Patterns in the Pointiest Pumps at US Open Priyanka Chopra's '90s-Inspired Look Includes Denim-on-Denim & Square-Toed Sandals Priyanka Chopra Chose the Perfect Sandals to Style With a Lime Green Gingham Frock

“I owe her so much, but more than that, I love her so much,” the shoe legend said. “To me, this award is also a celebration of love and friendship, so I would like to share this award with her, my oldest friend, Diane von Furstenberg.”

Before Louboutin took to the stage, he was introduced by actress Priyanka Chopra, who sported a pair of white Louboutin slingback pumps.

“These iconic shoes that women around the world have worn make…each one of us real women, everyday woman when we wear these shoes, when we own our first pair, we achieve such a sense of achievement, a sense of pride,” Chopra said. “It gives you the little extra oomph that you need.”

Priyanka Chopra and Christian Louboutin at the Couture Council Award Luncheon. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sponsored by Nordstrom, the Couture Council Award Luncheon was held as part of festivities for New York Fashion Week, which officially begins tomorrow, and meant to benefit the Fashion Institute of Technology’s museum. Louboutin’s award recognizes his lifelong contributions toward advancing the craft of the fashion industry. The past five recipients of the honor include Carolina Herrera (2014), Manolo Blahnik (2015), Albert Kriemler (2016), Thom Browne (2017) and Narciso Rodriguez (2018).

Want more?

Diane von Furstenberg Dishes On Manolo Blahnik And Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin’s Presentation Involved a Replica Train Carriage Dubbed the ‘Loubhoutan Express’

Karlie Kloss Took Off Her Nearly 5-Inch Christian Louboutin Pumps to Accept Her DVF Award