‘Black Panther’ Makes History With Its First Oscar Win for Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter accepts her Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther."

Nominated for seven awards tonight at the 2019 Oscars, “Black Panther” already has one win. Ruth Carter won for Best Costume Design.

Ruth Carter is an American costume designer who has been in the business now for over 30 years; this award is her first time earning the big award after two other nominations throughout her career.

Carter chose a glittering gown for the event, complete with puffed sleeves and a tribal-style necklace that reflects styles seen in “Black Panther.”

Ruth Carter arrives on the red carpet at the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” said Carter during her acceptance speech.

The award was Marvel’s first film to win for Best Costume Design but it also was historic as Carter is the first African-American to receive the title.

Carter’s costumes in the film are a unique mix representing historic tribal styles and modern takes on design and structure that defied the normal superhero.

Ruth Carter accepts her Oscar for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

She finished off her speech with a special anecdote: “My career is built with passion to tell stories that allow us to know ourselves better. This is for my 97-year-old mother watching in Massachusetts. Mom, thank you for teaching me about people and their stories. You are the original superhero.”

“Black Panther” costumes by Ruth Carter. CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

A detail shot of the shoes worn by Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia in “Black Panther.” CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

