Sign up for our newsletter today!

‘Black Panther’ Makes History With Its First Oscar Win for Best Costume Design

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
ruth carter, black panther, oscars
Ruth Carter accepts her Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther."
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nominated for seven awards tonight at the 2019 Oscars, “Black Panther” already has one win. Ruth Carter won for Best Costume Design.

Ruth Carter is an American costume designer who has been in the business now for over 30 years; this award is her first time earning the big award after two other nominations throughout her career.

Carter chose a glittering gown for the event, complete with puffed sleeves and a tribal-style necklace that reflects styles seen in “Black Panther.”

ruth carter, oscars
Ruth Carter arrives on the red carpet at the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” said Carter during her acceptance speech.

The award was Marvel’s first film to win for Best Costume Design but it also was historic as Carter is the first African-American to receive the title.

Carter’s costumes in the film are a unique mix representing historic tribal styles and modern takes on design and structure that defied the normal superhero.

ruth carter, black panther, oscars
Ruth Carter accepts her Oscar for Best Costume Design for “Black Panther.”
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She finished off her speech with a special anecdote: “My career is built with passion to tell stories that allow us to know ourselves better. This is for my 97-year-old mother watching in Massachusetts. Mom, thank you for teaching me about people and their stories. You are the original superhero.”

Black Panther costumes by Ruth Carter, 2019 Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. These costumes can be seen in the 27th Annual "Art of Motion Picture Costume Design" exhibition, FIDM Museum, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles. The exhibition is free to the public, Tuesday, February 5, through Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (L to R) Costumes worn by actors: Letitia Wright as Shuri and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
“Black Panther” costumes by Ruth Carter.
CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
“Black Panther” costumes by Ruth Carter, 2019 Academy Award nominee for Costume Design. These costumes can be seen in the 27th Annual "Art of Motion Picture Costume Design" exhibition, FIDM Museum, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles. The exhibition is free to the public, Tuesday, February 5, through Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (L to R) Costume worn by actor: Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
A detail shot of the shoes worn by Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia in “Black Panther.”
CREDIT: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Want more?

Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Gown & More Gender Nonconformist Outfits Lead the Best-Dressed Men at the Oscars

Women’s Pants Are Having a Major Moment at the Oscars

Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad