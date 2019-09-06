Sign up for our newsletter today!

Model Halima Aden & Influencer Aimee Song Praise Fashion Industry’s Positive Changes at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards

By Charlie Carballo, Samantha Peters
The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA – 05 Sep 2019
Ashley Graham
Zendaya
Zendaya
Emily Ratajkowski
View Gallery 64 Images

Famous faces have made their way to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, and tonight things kicked off with a star-studded red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, where outstanding achievement in the industry was recognized.

Breakthrough Model honoree Halima Aden praised how the fashion industry has evolved toward a social impact space, where models can become change-makers.

Halima Aden, The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2019
Halima Aden, Breakthrough Model honoree, at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, spring 2020, NYFW.
CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

“I try to use my platform for positivity,” Aden told FN on the red carpet. “It’s important to speak up and share your stories so people get to know you, but most of all, what i’m proud of is that in fashion today you can have a voice and an impact.” Last year, Aden became a UNICEF ambassador with a focus on children’s rights. In April she became the first model to wear the hijab in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

Related

Stilettos Were Trending at the 2018 Daily Front Row Awards

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Heaven-Sent in Ethereal White Gown at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Paris Jackson Ditched Her Sophia Webster Heels at the Daily Front Row Awards

Aimee SongThe Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Sep 2019
Aimee Song, Influencer of the Year honoree.
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
Emily RatajkowskiThe Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2019
Emily Ratajkowski, Fashion Entrepreneur honoree for Inamorata.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Influencer Aimee Song, who was dressed in her own collection, said she, too, has navigated the changes of her career, owing “being true to yourself” as part of her success. Song was named Influencer of the Year and said she was honored to be recognized “with so many other amazing women.”

“I think it’s amazing to be part of it because 10 years ago our job title didn’t exist,” Song added, “so to be part of this and have an actual category is great.”

ZendayaThe Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2019
Zendaya, Fashion Force honoree.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Below, honorees at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Magazine of the Year: Edward Enninful for British Vogue
Style Icon: Kate Moss
Fashion Force: Zendaya
Breakthrough Model: Halima Aden
Fashion Entrepreneur: Emily Ratajkowski for Inamorata
Fashion Visionary: Michael Mente of Revolve
New Wave: Sasha Siem
Design Debut: Tomo Koizumi
Cover of the Year: Indya Moore and Nina Garcia for Elle
Photographer of the Year: Zoey Grossman
Beauty Innovator: Frederic Fekkai
Influencer of the Year: Aimee Song

See more celebrity arrivals on The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards red carpet. 

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad