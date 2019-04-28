P.J. Tucker Shows off Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5s on Instagram

P.J. Tucker may be the biggest sneakerhead in the NBA — and his latest shoe acquisition is one of his coolest yet.

The Houston Rocket took to Instagram yesterday to show off two new pairs of Air Jordan 5s he got from Trophy Room, an elevated retail shop inspired by pro basketball icon Michael Jordan family’s trophy room.

“Jordan 5s from @trophyroomstore are crazy.. know these will be on court ASAP #solereason #rockyourkicks,” Tucker wrote on Instagram.

The baller showed off two colorways of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5s, a pale blue and a bold red. While neither shoe will be available in mass quantity, the red kicks in particular have sneakerheads drooling, as they’re dropping for friends and family only. A release date for the blue style has yet to be announced.

Tucker being Tucker, he wasted no time showing off the sneakers on his Instagram — and will undoubtedly show them off in playoff action on the court soon, as he teased on social media.

The 33-year-old will play this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET in California, with the Rockets squaring off against the Golden State Warriors. The game is the first in the teams’ second-round playoff series and will be broadcast on ABC.

