Meet the Gigi Hadid-Approved Designer Whose Collab With Champion Will Be Insta-Worthy This Summer

Accessories brand Susan Alexandra is known for its Instagrammable beaded handbags. And now it has teamed up with Champion and retailer Urban Outfitters for quite a juicy collection that’s surely going to be worthy of social media this summer.

The collaboration comes at an exciting time for New York-based designer Susan Korn, the woman behind Susan Alexandra. Korn’s bags have become an cult favorite among “it” girls, influencers and celebrities alike. (Last week, both Gigi Hadid and Suri Cruise were spotted wearing the designer’s creations.) Now the designer is expanding her repertoire to shoes and clothing with a new collection that will be sold at Champion and Urban Outfitters starting today.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Korn told FN.

Korn added that the collaboration with Champion and Urban Outfitters is her biggest project to date. It is also Korn’s first move outside her brand’s usual regimen of jewelry and handbags.

The Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive 93Eighteen Sneaker. CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

The range includes shoes, biker shorts and tube tops, all for under $100. The collab not only hits that oh-so nostalgic ’90s nerve we’re seeing right now in fashion but also pays tribute to Champion’s classic style.

“Alexandra’s boldness and creativity pairs well with the confidence Champion has promoted for women over the past 100 years,” said Matt Waterman, general manager of Champion Athleticwear. “Champion was inspired by her unique textiles and prints, and we’re thrilled to have a created a collection that pairs these playful trends and reimagines them.”

The Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive IPO Slide Sandal. CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

The Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive IPO Slide Sandal, featured above, retails for $40. The waterproof slide has moons, fruits, flowers and stars hand-painted by Korn. Adorned with a watermelon-inspired signature Champion “C” on the upper, the slide is the ultimate summer slip-on.

“The shoes in the collection was what I was most excited about,” Korn said.

The Champion X Susan Alexandra UO Exclusive 93Eighteen Sneaker. CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

The 93Eighteen Sneaker, which retails for $100, also features Korn’s doodles on the insole. The classic Champion sneaker is decked out with green and pink C logos on the side and back of the upper. The shoe also features a fun marbled rubber outsole. And of course, the signature beads on the back of each shoe give a salute to the cult handbag that launched Susan Alexandra to new heights.

Korn has come a long way from when she started her jewelry brand in 2014. She then added a collection of beaded handbags that are assembled in New York City. The label’s biggest takeoff moment was last year when Hadid was spotted with one of Korn’s bag on a boat in Greece. Since then, Susan Alexandra has gained a cult following.

“The fact that people from all over have connected to the bags is so gratifying,” said Korn. “That’s what you hope for as an artist, for people to connect and love your work.”

Her next move? Korn said here brand’s future may involve footwear.

“The next thing I’m working on is adding shoes to my own collection,” said Korn. “So we will see.”