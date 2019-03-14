Sign up for our newsletter today!

Superga’s New Festival-Inspired Collab Comes With Beads, Fringe, Flowers and Plenty of Color

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Alanui X Superga shoes for spring '19.
Superga and Alanui have teamed up to make festival-style shoes.

The Italian brands are releasing six styles of practical but eye-catching footwear for spring ’19. The line incorporates a fun, care-free vibe perfect for transitioning from outdoor shows to beach season.

Alanui X Superga low-top sneakers.
Alanui X Superga sneakers have elaborate beading detail on the sides and throughout the upper.
The kicks bring a fresh take to the classic tennis Superga shoe. Alanui, which is run by siblings Nicolò and Carlotta Oddi, is a fashion label known for playful elements in each of its collections.

The Alanui X Superga low-top sneaker features detailed beading on the upper. The yellow eyelets also provide a nice contrast to the white laces and beaded tongue.

Flower Mules.
The collection also has four sneakers with lace-up details. One of the most whimisical shoes in the line is the black Flower Mule. The canvas shoe is designed with woven rainbow laces and crochet flowers that add flair to the otherwise minimalist mule.

Flower Mules.
Alanui, which means “large path” in Hawaiian, was inspired by luxury travel and the nomad lifestyle.

“When thinking of a collaboration for footwear, Superga immediately popped into our head,” said Carlotta Oddi, creative director. “We thought about those sneakers with the same fun we have while approaching our Alanui collections, playing with the canvas of their iconic styles and experimenting with fabrics and decorations.”

Alanui X Superga Bandana sneaker.
Alanui X Superga Bandana sneaker.
The collection has two versions of the Bandana sneakers, which feature  paisley prints on both the shoes and the laces.

Alanui x Superga Fringed sneakers.
The final pair of the collection is the Fringed sneaker. The high-top model is made from 100 percent real leather. The pink eyelets complement the detailed beading and braided laces, adding an extra touch to the Italian-designed shoe.

The Superga x Alanui collection is available online and will also be sold at select retailers worldwide starting April 2019.

 

