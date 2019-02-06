Shoe of the Week: Monse’s Strappy Sandal for the Dog Lover

Fans of Monse know that its co-founders and designers, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, are dog-crazy — their own rescue pet, Louise, is a frequent face at both their downtown Manhattan headquarters and on Instagram. So it was no surprise to see that the brand’s pre-fall ’19 collection was rife with canine-inspired designs, including these ankle-wrap strappy sandals done with leash-inspired braided nylon wraps and swivel eye bolt clasp hardware, which is this week’s FN Shoe of the Week.

A braided-nylon strappy sandal with leash-inspired hardware from Monse’s dog-inspired pre-fall ’19 collection. CREDIT: Lucas Zarebinski

Kim and Garcia took their dog theme even further, partnering with six local animal shelters (including New York-based Animal Haven, Best Friends Animal Society, Bideaee, Rescue City, Rescue Dogs Rock and Social Tees) to work with rescue dogs for the collection’s look book, which was shot in New York. Past the strappy sandals and another pair of unisex-friendly Birkenstock-style flats (the brand debuted menswear for spring ’19), there were also dog references on the ready-to-wear, in tennis ball motifs and updates to their deconstructed halterlike tops and dresses, which were done with long, leashlike straps that hung down past draped trousers and handkerchief-hemmed skirts and dresses.

While the collection isn’t out until May, there’s also a Disney–sponsored capsule of actual dog items, including leashes, collars, dog sweaters (some festooned with Disney’s Pluto) and even a deconstructed striped polo onesie that are available now on Monse’s site, along with some human-friendly jeans, tees and hoodies. 100 percent of the gross proceeds will benefit the brand’s animal rescue partners. If fashion’s dog craze is any indication, Monse’s canine category has legs — four of them, to be exact.