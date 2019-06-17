These Are the 6 Shoe Trends Destined to Carry Over to 2020

As more brands continue to experiment with non-traditional seasons and see-now-buy-now models, the resort ’20 season has been difficult to pinpoint. When does the season begin and when does it end? Some brands, like Balenciaga and The Row, are still on pre-fall ’19 collections, while others are jumping right into spring ’20 (Alexander Wang).
The resort season may always seem a bit odd (beachy sandals next to holiday heels and cold-weather-friendly boots?), but it also offers a simultaneous snapshot of the past, present and future and how bigger-picture trends will gel. Here are six trends and ideas to take away from the fluidity of the season:
1. Boots keep kicking
Given how much buyers invested in boots for fall ’19, it’s no surprise to see that they are continuing through to resort. Expect more neutrals, simple silhouettes and styles that can continue to carry over.
2. Animal print has reached fever pitch
Leopard midi skirts unite: Animalia print, whether in ubiquitous leopard or abstract zebra, continues to create urban jungles in look books, street style shots and e-commerce carts around the world.
3. Platforms continue to step up
Fall ’19’s most powerful footwear trend gets a leg up for resort, with both practical and exaggerated vintage-inspired styles.
4. Orange is the new…
Power red has transformed itself into a power persimmon that packs just as much of a punch.
5. Dot dot dot
The polka dot might be resort’s favorite print. Classic but whimsical and suited for both coats and swimsuits, it came back yet again for resort ’20.
6. Power romance means women can have it all, sartorially speaking
The romantic midi dress continues its reign, but a styling swap to menswear brogues and boots — plus a distinct mashup of tailored pieces with frilly flats — keeps things both interesting and realistic to the modern working woman.
