These Are the 6 Shoe Trends Destined to Carry Over to 2020

As more brands continue to experiment with non-traditional seasons and see-now-buy-now models, the resort ’20 season has been difficult to pinpoint. When does the season begin and when does it end? Some brands, like Balenciaga and The Row, are still on pre-fall ’19 collections, while others are jumping right into spring ’20 (Alexander Wang).

The resort season may always seem a bit odd (beachy sandals next to holiday heels and cold-weather-friendly boots?), but it also offers a simultaneous snapshot of the past, present and future and how bigger-picture trends will gel. Here are six trends and ideas to take away from the fluidity of the season:

1. Boots keep kicking

Given how much buyers invested in boots for fall ’19, it’s no surprise to see that they are continuing through to resort. Expect more neutrals, simple silhouettes and styles that can continue to carry over.

Suede boots at Alberta Ferretti resort ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christian Dior’s sturdy flat knee boots in a woven white leather with free top, from the cruise ’20 runway show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Animal print has reached fever pitch

Leopard midi skirts unite: Animalia print, whether in ubiquitous leopard or abstract zebra, continues to create urban jungles in look books, street style shots and e-commerce carts around the world.

A zebra print jumper and white leather ankle boots at Rag & Bone resort ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rag & Bone

An all-zebra look for Derek Lam, 10 Crosby resort ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Derek Lam, 10 Crosby

3. Platforms continue to step up

Fall ’19’s most powerful footwear trend gets a leg up for resort, with both practical and exaggerated vintage-inspired styles.

Platforms at Stella McCartney. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Supersized flatforms at Sunnei Milan Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

4. Orange is the new…

Power red has transformed itself into a power persimmon that packs just as much of a punch.

A one-shouldered dress in orange (and teal sandals with oversize buckle detailing) from Monse’s resort ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Dot dot dot

The polka dot might be resort’s favorite print. Classic but whimsical and suited for both coats and swimsuits, it came back yet again for resort ’20.

A polka dot trench and chunky brogues from Michael Kors resort ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

An abstract polka dot look with matching platform sandals (in collaboration with Tabitha Simmons) from Johanna Ortiz resort ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. Power romance means women can have it all, sartorially speaking

The romantic midi dress continues its reign, but a styling swap to menswear brogues and boots — plus a distinct mashup of tailored pieces with frilly flats — keeps things both interesting and realistic to the modern working woman.

A ruffly gown and menswear lace ups from Alexa Chung resort ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexa Chung

Menswear tailoring, florals, bows and strong shoulders from Erdem pre-spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Erdem

