Influencers Are Going Wild for This Western-Inspired Brand’s Boots

Boots are making a popular appearance at Fashion Weeks, and this season, Paris Texas boots are stealing the show. Paris Fashion Week, which ends tomorrow, is no exception.

The Western-inspired shoes have been a favorite for notable fashion influencers such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.

But these aren’t your typical boots from Texas; the line actually hails from Italy. The influencer “it boot” brand was created by Annamaria and Margherita Brivio, sisters who are heavily involved in the Milan fashion scene. (Before Paris Texas, they ran Norrgatan, a multibrand store and Baltimore Studio, a Milan-based sales showroom.)

“We just wanted to create shoes that are simple in style yet fun and statement in design and texture, using on-trend materials and patterns,” the Brivio sisters told FN. “The comfort of the heel is an important factor for us, too, as it ensures you never have to take the shoes off. We want our customer to be able to wear Paris Texas shoes from morning to night.”

The two launched Paris Texas with a capsule collection in 2012. Since then, their playful shoes have been gracing the feet of influencers and celebs alike.

While the boots are trailblazing their way through Fashion Week, the brand offers a wide selection of shoes. The current collection is a mix of backless mules, plaid platform heels and bold cowboy boots. The shoes come in a variety of styles including shoes with blinged-out oversized buckles, bold metallic leathers and chunky-heel styles (which are also expected to be a big hit in seasons to come).

The shoes are available at select retailers and via the Paris Texas website.