Gigi Hadid Brings Her Super-Pointy Pumps to Louis Vuitton’s Star-Studded Front Row

Celebrities gathered today in their finest streetwear for the star-studded front row at Louis Vuitton’s men’s spring 2020 show in Paris.

Suit pants and button-up shirts seemed to be a popular look for the stars watching the show. Model and Instagram influencer Gigi Hadid was styled in an all-white ensemble complete with a collared shirt and flowing pants. The matching set was patterned with abstract line drawings on the breast and arm of the shirt as well as on one leg of the pants.

Gigi Hadid on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2020 PFW Men’s show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The 24-year-old matched the outfit with a pair of white pointed-toe shoes with black X detailing on top.

Rapper Swae Lee, in Louis Vuitton attire, dressed appropriately for the event. The star rocked an orange button-up shirt paired with light brown pants. He topped off the look with a diamond chain bracelet and tinted glasses.

Swae Lee on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2020 PFW Men’s show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Basketball star Russell Westbrook showed off his body in a plunging collarless orange top with matching suit pants and a silver chain.

Russell Westbrook on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2020 PFW Men’s show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Abloh wore a green short-sleeved shirt decorated in a colorful butterfly with Louis Vuitton in white script.

See more stars who sat on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2020 show.

