This Supermodel-Approved Brand Launched Sneakers That Already Have a Waitlist

The EDA d'Orsay Sneaker in three of its four exclusive colorways.

Design duo Megan Papay and Cristina Palomo-Nelson initially steered clear of making a sneaker for their label, Freda Salvador, which specializes in elevated pound-the-pavement shoes. But as sneakers continue to trend in women’s fashion, the two decided to launch a collection of their own.

”As soon as sneakers started becoming popular in fashion, we thought, why don’t we make this into a category?” Papay told FN.

Seen on Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber during fashion weeks, the brand is a go-to favorite for supermodels and stylish celebs.

And Freda Salvador’s new sneaker collection already has generated buzz. One shoe sold out in just a day — a first for the California-based brand that works with a small factory in Spain to craft its shoes.

The white EDA d’Orsay Sneaker. CREDIT: Maria Del Rio

“We knew the white EDA special,” Papay said about the white EDA d’Orsay Sneaker, which already achieved waitlist status.

Shoppers can expect the shoe to be back on the market in June and can sign up for the waitlist here.

The vanilla snake EDA d’Orsay Sneaker. CREDIT: Maria Del Rio

The low-top is also available in vanilla, peony and rose snake colorways for $325.

“It’s bold, exudes confidence and style, and is ridiculously comfortable,” Papay said about of low-top.

Papay added that it took over a year to develop the EDA. The d’Orsay cut-out style prompted Papay and her partner to go with a vulcanized sole on the bottom, which gives the shoe a comfortable solid base.

The peony snake EDA d’Orsay Sneaker. CREDIT: Maria Del Rio

The rose snake EDA d’Orsay Sneaker. CREDIT: Maria Del Rio

The SAL high-top is available in vanilla snake, white calf and silver calf metallic.; they retail at $350-$375.

The SAL Hightop Sneaker in two of its three colorways. CREDIT: Maria Del Rio

“Launching a sneaker category is a natural progression for us, as we are a pound-the-pavement brand,” said Papay. “Expect more to come.”

The sneaker collection is available exclusively at Freda Salvador stores and fredasalvador.com.