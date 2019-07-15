Crocs’ Latest Collaboration Taps Into Summer’s Hot Tie-Dye Trend

Crocs is reinventing its popular classic clog once again with the launch of a collaboration with Chinatown Market.

The collaboration is the second with Chinatown Market, a streetwear and accessories label that pays homage to Canal Street — located in the heart of New York’s Chinatown neighborhood — with a series of graphic T-shirts, hoodies and hats.

The clog, retailing for $70, will be available July 20-21 at ComplexCon Chicago, exclusively through retailer Urban Outfitters. The retailer’s booth will be an immersive tie-dye experience for customers to purchase the exclusive Crocs, in addition to apparel pieces from Chinatown Market.

The Chinatown Market x Crocs Classic tie-dye Smiley Clog features the apparel brand’s iconic Smiley with two special oversized Jibbitz charms. There are also nine oversized Jibbitz charms as an additional customization option.

Chinatown Market x Crocs jibbitz.

“Like Crocs, Chinatown Market doesn’t take themselves too seriously,” said Michelle Poole, SVP and chief product and merchandising officer at Crocs. “They are a playful and inclusive brand that we’re ecstatic to be partnering with again. Chinatown Market understands customization and DIY, it’s at the core off their business, so this partnership was a natural fit for an experiential event with Urban Outfitters at ComplexCon.”

Colby Black, executive director of buying at Urban Outfitters, said, “Combining design visions and like-minded brands is an exciting part of the Urban Outfitters’ experience. We have been having a lot of fun with creation and customization on an individual basis with Chinatown Market and Crocs. We are excited to share the global debut of their collaborative summer creations at ComplexCon Chicago.”

For fans that are not able to head to the windy city to snag a pair at ComplexCon, the clogs and charms will be available late summer in select Urban Outfitters retail locations and online.

