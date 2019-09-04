The Cow Print ‘Moovement’: Is This Fashion’s New Favorite Animal Print?

Fall 2019 could arguably be deemed the season of animal prints. Designers, celebrities and Instagram influencers have inspired shoppers to channel their wild side in leopard, snakeskin and even zebra finishes. And now, there’s another player entering the ring: cow print.

Earlier this year, countless A-listers were spotted in it. Meghan Markle wore a pair of cow print Gianvito Rossi heels last January, while Kylie Jenner donned a cow print bathing suit on vacation that same month — with both pieces selling out almost instantly. And the list of celebrity fans goes on, Cardi B. being the latest among them.

Meghan Markle wears a Hatch dress with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But where did the obsession really start? Its origins on the interwebs could be traced back to Doja Cat’s “Mooo!” music video, which went viral with more than 52 million YouTube views last summer. In the video, the singer-songwriter embodies all things cattle as she sings about the farm animals while wearing a cow print crop top and matching skirt.

More formally, however, the bold motif has graced runways and trickled down to mass market retailers. Designer brands like Manolo Blahnik and Casadei were some of the first to lean into it last fall. Recently, Tory Burch revived the print in its pre-fall 2019 collection, offering up a pair of spotted calf hair clogs. Other high-end labels like Victoria Beckham, Staud and Susan Alexander have also jumped on board, and now, the pattern can even land in your closet for under $100 thanks to the likes of Asos or Nasty Gal.

Fitting nicely into current western trends, cow prints show no signs of slowing down. Styles like cowboy boots and button-downs done in the pattern offer the ultimate dude-ranch inspired look, whose status has evolved from “kitschy” to “chic” when worn outside the stables at international fashion weeks. All in all, it’s safe to say the print is poised to be the next big thing.

Doina Ciobanu Street style, spring 2019, Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Below, shop some of our favorite cow print styles to help you stay ahead of the herd this season.

MissGuided Cow Print Co-Ord Belted Mini Skirt

To Buy: MissGuided Cow Print Co-Ord Mini Skirt, $42; Missguided.com.

Jeffrey Campbell Audie Western Boots

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Audie Western Boots, $225; Shopbop.com.

Asos Design New York Sandals in Cow Print

To Buy: Asos Design Sandals in Cow Print, $79; Asos.com.

Nasty Gal Cow Do I Know You Satin Tie Front Shirt

To Buy: Nasty Gal Cow Do I Know You Shirt, $26 was $56; Nastygal.com.

Pretty Little Thing Cow Print Denim Mini Skirt

To Buy: Pretty Little Thing Cow Print Denim Mini Skirt, $32; Prettylittlething.com.

Tory Burch Blythe Studded Genuine Calf Hair Clog

To Buy: Tory Burch Blythe Clog, $378; Nordstrom.com.

Susan Alexandra The Moo Bag

To Buy: Susan Alexandra The Moo Bag, $265; Openingceremony.com.

Asos T-shirt Jumpsuit in Cow Animal Print

To Buy: Asos Jumpsuit in Cow Animal Print, $64; Asos.com.

