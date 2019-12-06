Kaia Gerber, Bowtie Pumps, Birdcage Bags and Plenty of Branding at Chanel Metiers d’Art

On Wednesday in Paris, Virginie Viard showed her first Métiers d’Art collection for Chanel. And all the French house’s luxury tropes were in evidence. Not least Lagerfeld favorite Kaia Gerber. The model of the moment brought up the rear wearing a white quilted T-shirt, a skirt printed with graphic Chanel no. 5 logos and house signature camellia flowers and a necklace featuring a Chanel perfume flacon. She carried a tiny quilted handbag in tune with the current vogue for miniature arm candy.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Chanel Metiers d’Art ’19/’20 show in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Other handbag hits included miniature birdcages in homage to the original the house doyenne kept in her Paris apartment.

Chanel subsidiary, Massaro traditionally makes the footwear for Métiers d’Art and couture collections and shoes throughout the show involved a new take on the house’s classic two-tone pump featuring an ankle strap in the shape of a black bow-tie.

Model on the runway during the Chanel Metiers d’Art ’19/’20 show in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

The collection was titled “31 Rue Cambon,” the brand’s historic address, which also came emblazoned on a white sweatshirt, which lent a youthful elan to the long evening skirt with which it came teamed. The set was co-designed by movie director Sofia Coppola, who sat in the front row alongside other friends of the house, which included Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz and Lily-Rose Depp.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Metiers d’Art ’19/’20 show in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

The show, which took place at Paris’ Grand Palais, had previously been scheduled for Thursday but was pushed forward by a day due to a French national strike. This began Wednesday night. Ground and air transportation have been severely disrupted and the situation is expected to continue into the weekend and potentially beyond.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the Chanel Metiers d’Art ’19/’20 show.

