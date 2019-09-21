Sarah Jessica Parker Shows How to Do Print on Print in Pointy Pumps

Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in NYC.

Sarah Jessica Parker kept summer style alive while out and about in New York City on Thursday. The actress looked chic as she bopped around in her finest city gear.

Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Sex and The City” alum was snapped sporting a blue floral sundress, which was decorated with multi-coloured flowers and black leopard print detailing. The midi dress, which is from the label, Bongo de Nor, featured a straight line neck and long flowing sleeves.

Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the 54-year-old wore shoes from her own label, SJP collection. The footwear included a pointed closed toe and a thin stiletto heel along with thin slingback straps that ran across the back of her feet.

Detail of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of 3, who launched her eponymous shoe brand in 2014 with George Malkemus, wasn’t afraid to pattern clash and mixed her floral dress with blue snakeskin patterned footwear.

Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She accessorized her ensemble with a leather side bag which included a neutral green strap that ran across her body. She protected her eyes in style with a pair of oversize sunglasses.

Sarah Jessica Parker Twirls in Bejeweled Heels From Her Own Brand En Route to Vegas

Sarah Jessica Parker Dressed to Impress in Bejeweled Pumps for Lunch With Michelle Obama

Sarah Jessica Parker Solves the Mystery of Carrie Bradshaw’s Mismatched Shoes Nearly 20 Years Later

Watch FN’s video of Blair Underwood on shoe designing and “Sex and the City”.