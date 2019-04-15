North West Steals the Show in Iridescent Dr. Martens at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

North West (L) and Penelope Disick at Sunday church services on March 24.

Like father, like daughter. Kanye West’s 5½-year-old daughter, North, appears to be following in the rapper’s footsteps, as she stole the spotlight at his Sunday service in Los Angeles this weekend.

Along with her 6-year-old cousin and BFF, Penelope Disick, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian sang “Poopy-di scoop,” a lyric from West’s single “Lift Yourself.” North, who shared the mic with Disick and her friends, wore an orange feathered top with light denim shorts and sparkly iridescent Dr. Martens.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s only daughter wore a feather-embellished shirt similar to North’s paired with silver metallic leggings and what looks to be Yeezy 350s in “Clay.”

West, 41, recently announced that he’ll be holding a special Sunday Service in Indio, Calif., during the second weekend of Coachella. The Yeezy designer was originally supposed to headline the popular music festival. The ceremony will be in celebration of Easter.

Kim Kardashian told Elle not long ago that the annual services are “like a healing experience for my husband.”

