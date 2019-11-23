Kendall Jenner Wears Dr. Martens Boots While Shopping in NYC

Kendall Jenner is known for her laidback, off-duty style. Yesterday, the model did not miss a beat when wore a pair of black Dr. Martens boots while shopping in New York City. The Dr. Martens’ Jadon Boot is constructed of a lightly textured, highly durable leather with a soft sheen. The shoe is an evolution of the brand’s signature 8-eye boot and features an air-cushioned sole as well as a 1 ¾ platform.
Jenner styled the boots with a pair of loose-fitting black jeans, a brown The North Face puffer jacket, and a mid-2000s Louis Vuitton clutch bag. This is one of the star’s many sightings in these shoes, which are the winner of FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year honor.
As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall’s many looks featuring this British workwear boot has been well-documented. Recently, she has been wearing these shoes throughout her stay in New York. For some time, these shoes seem to have been her go-to footwear choice for more casual outfits. Her friends, models Bella and Gigi Hadid, also often wear the style.
The chunky boot trend seems to be everywhere this season — from the runways to retail and celebrity street-style photos. While the lace-up, combat boot silhouette is having a moment, those with lug soles are especially popular. Along with the current affinity for ‘90s style, this updated Doc Martens strikes a stylish balance between nostalgic and of-the-moment. With their comfort, durability, and edgy aesthetic, this shoe been a favorite among millennial and Gen Z in particular.