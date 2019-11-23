Kendall Jenner Wears Dr. Martens Boots While Shopping in NYC

Kendall Jenner is known for her laidback, off-duty style. Yesterday, the model did not miss a beat when wore a pair of black Dr. Martens boots while shopping in New York City. The Dr. Martens’ Jadon Boot is constructed of a lightly textured, highly durable leather with a soft sheen. The shoe is an evolution of the brand’s signature 8-eye boot and features an air-cushioned sole as well as a 1 ¾ platform.

Jenner styled the boots with a pair of loose-fitting black jeans, a brown The North Face puffer jacket, and a mid-2000s Louis Vuitton clutch bag. This is one of the star’s many sightings in these shoes, which are the winner of FN’s 2019 Shoe of the Year honor.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Splash News

As a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall’s many looks featuring this British workwear boot has been well-documented. Recently, she has been wearing these shoes throughout her stay in New York. For some time, these shoes seem to have been her go-to footwear choice for more casual outfits. Her friends, models Bella and Gigi Hadid, also often wear the style.

The chunky boot trend seems to be everywhere this season — from the runways to retail and celebrity street-style photos. While the lace-up, combat boot silhouette is having a moment, those with lug soles are especially popular. Along with the current affinity for ‘90s style, this updated Doc Martens strikes a stylish balance between nostalgic and of-the-moment. With their comfort, durability, and edgy aesthetic, this shoe been a favorite among millennial and Gen Z in particular.