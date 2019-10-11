Happy Birthday Cardi B: See Her Crazy Chic Style Evolution

Break out your wildest looks and best rap songs, it’s Cardi B’s birthday.

The “Money” rapper turns 27 years old today and has a lot to celebrate this year. On top of her daughter Kulture Cephus turning one-year-old, her film “Hustlers” debuted in September, she won the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and she received a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

To celebrate the special day, FN took a look back at the star’s style evolution throughout the years.

Back in July 2016, Cardi B made one of her first major appearances at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors “All Hail the Queens” event. She was new on the scene after her time on VH1’s show: “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Even since the beginning of her red carpet style, the New York native never shied away from a bold look as she wore a graphic body-tight dress with a painted denim jacket.

Cardi B at the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors ‘All Hail the Queens’, July 11, 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sky-high footwear is something the rapper has always been fond of, too. At the VH1, it was a set of peep-toe platform black heels.

A couple months later, Cardi B celebrated her first-ever cover story for Vibe Magazine. To honor the big moment, she debuted a longer hairstyle and wore a crop top, a black and neon skirt and matching heeled boots with a pointed toe.

Cardi B at her ‘Vibe Viva by Cardi B’ cover celebration in New York, Nov. 15, 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, at the MTV Video Music Awards, the “Bodak Yellow” singer showed off her ability to rock a high-fashion ensemble as she arrived in an all-white Christian Siriano jumpsuit and Elie Saab platform heels.

Cardi B makes all-white look effortless at the MTV VMAs in a Christian Siriano pantsuit and Elie Saab shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

As her style evolved, she never lost her love for wild prints and colors. In April 2018, Cardi B stepped out in a Versace silk dress and a set of animal-print thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

Cardi B wearing a Versace top and skirt with Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi B wearing Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Now, after all her years of fantastic looks and unique touches, she attended the “Vogue: Forces of Fashion” event in New York yesterday wearing one of her chicest ensembles to date.

It was a Sally LaPointe paneled two-tone suit made of blue and brown leather that she wore over a sheer blue top.

Cardi B attends the ‘Vogue: Forces of Fashion’ event in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A close-up of Cardi B’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the look with a set of sharply pointed-toe white pumps.

