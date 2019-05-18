This All-White Trend Will Be Your New Summer Favorite; Here’s How Celebs Style It

Lately, it seems scores of celebrities have been taking to monochromatic looks —especially if the outfit is all white.
Just in time for the summer heat, all-white ensembles are easy to wear and fun to pair with different types of shoes. Scroll through to get inspiration from your favorite stars and their styling of the trend.
Airport Chic
Priyanka Chopra took the all-white idea to the nines with her white shirt, pants, blazer and carryon bag. The actress chose a set of camel pointed toe pumps to add a touch of color to her look.
Selena Gomez also chose all white for her airport arrival, matching her white striped set with a beige long cardigan. She decided to continue the theme for her footwear, walking in a pair of sharply pointed-toe white booties.
Street Style Sleekness
Bella Hadid knows a thing or two about street style. She matched her Off-White tee with a white puffer, white jeans and the perfect finishing touch: white snakeskin booties.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross added two pops of her color to her look: a set of blue oversized sunglasses and a pair of Louis Vuitton’s $1350 Archlight flat Chelsea boots.
Formal Monochrome
Oprah pulled off the all-white trend when she attended the Statue of Liberty Museum opening. Her Adeam dress was paired with a set of western-style white leather front zip boots.
Singer Bebe Rexha chose to spice up her all-white look by wearing a set of metallic cap toe pointy heels and by using her pink hair as an added pop of color.
