This All-White Trend Will Be Your New Summer Favorite; Here’s How Celebs Style It

Lately, it seems scores of celebrities have been taking to monochromatic looks —especially if the outfit is all white.

Just in time for the summer heat, all-white ensembles are easy to wear and fun to pair with different types of shoes. Scroll through to get inspiration from your favorite stars and their styling of the trend.

Airport Chic

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Nice airport in all white. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s camel heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Priyanka Chopra took the all-white idea to the nines with her white shirt, pants, blazer and carryon bag. The actress chose a set of camel pointed toe pumps to add a touch of color to her look.

Selena Gomez arrives at the Nice Airport ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, May 13. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up view of Selena Gomez’s white booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Selena Gomez also chose all white for her airport arrival, matching her white striped set with a beige long cardigan. She decided to continue the theme for her footwear, walking in a pair of sharply pointed-toe white booties.

Street Style Sleekness

Bella Hadid steps out in an Off-White tee and an all-white look during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

Bella Hadid knows a thing or two about street style. She matched her Off-White tee with a white puffer, white jeans and the perfect finishing touch: white snakeskin booties.

Tracee Ellis Ross rocks all white and Louis Vuitton boots leaving her hotel in New York, May 6. CREDIT: Splash News

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross added two pops of her color to her look: a set of blue oversized sunglasses and a pair of Louis Vuitton’s $1350 Archlight flat Chelsea boots.

Formal Monochrome

Oprah Winfrey at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening ceremony, May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Oprah pulled off the all-white trend when she attended the Statue of Liberty Museum opening. Her Adeam dress was paired with a set of western-style white leather front zip boots.

Bebe Rexha at the Music Biz 2019 Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner in Nashville, May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Singer Bebe Rexha chose to spice up her all-white look by wearing a set of metallic cap toe pointy heels and by using her pink hair as an added pop of color.

